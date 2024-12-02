✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kidnappers slash ransom for abducted Kaduna children to N25m

    By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna

The kidnappers of four children, including a toddler, in Kaduna have reduced the ransom from N300 million to N25 million.

Daily Trust reported that the children went missing while their father was out last Tuesday night to visit his wife, who was taking care of their sick twins admitted to a nearby hospital.

The victims were kidnapped from their parents home in Keke A, Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) under Kaduna Millennium City and have been in the kidnappers’ den since.

The abductors later contacted the victims’ father, Adamu Yunusa, and demanded N300 million ransom, threatening to kill the children if the ransom was not paid.

The bandits also threatened to kill the toddler, who is about 2 years old, for crying.

The father, Adamu, told Daily Trust Monday that the bandits had reduced the ransom to N25 million, which he still could not afford.

“They have reduced the ransom from N300 million to now N25 million. So we are still negotiating. I spoke to two of the children yesterday (Sunday) and they told me they are well. May God ease our pains,” he said.

