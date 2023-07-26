Kidnappers shoot victims to escape arrest in Kwara

The police in Kwara State have disclosed how some suspected kidnappers gunned down two of their victims to escape arrest. In a statement on Tuesday,…

The police in Kwara State have disclosed how some suspected kidnappers gunned down two of their victims to escape arrest.

In a statement on Tuesday, spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the incident occurred when two men, Abubakar Haruna and Kayode Musa, were driving from Oke-Onigbin to Isanlu-Isin in a Toyota Camry.

The statement reads in part: “A group of armed men abducted them and disappeared into the bush.

“In an effort to rescue the victims, a team of police officers, vigilantes and hunters already in search of the victims were met with a hail of gunshots.

“But while trying to escape, the suspects shot and killed their two victims and escaped into the bush; some of them with bullet injuries.

“However, one Ajide Abiodun Olaoluwa, another of their victims, was rescued alive.”

He further said that following intelligence that the kidnappers were still in the bush, the police, hunters and vigilantes stormed the forest between Ijara-Isin and Isanlu-Isin and arrested six suspects.

The names of the suspects were given as Haruna Nuhu, Umaru Shehu, Maazu Masaje, Saani Masaje, Mohammed Usman and Buba Oke-Ode.

He added five cutlasses, charms, phones, a locally made pistol with two live ammunition and one expended ammunition of a revolver pistol were recovered as exhibits.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...