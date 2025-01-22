Kidnappers, robbers arrested, 50 rustled cows recovered

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers and four armed robbers in separate operations, recovering 50 rustled cows and other items.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, in a statement, said the arrests were made during three operations conducted across the state.

He said, “On January 19, 2025, at about 6:30 a.m., detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Samaru-Zaria conducted a targeted operation in the Zango and Hayin Jarumai areas, resulting in the arrest of four armed robbery suspects.

“Later that evening, at around 10:00 p.m., a separate operation in Jere led to the arrest of two suspected kidnappers, Abubakar Ahmadu and Shehu SNU, both natives of Adamawa State.

“On January 20, 2025, at about 2:30 a.m., police in Hunkuyi responded to a distress call regarding an armed invasion in Dandako Village, where 50 cows were rustled. The suspects fled towards Marke village but abandoned the cattle after a gunfire exchange with police.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, commended the officers for their bravery and effective use of intelligence in the operations.