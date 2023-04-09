Kidnappers of Zamfara children demand N60m ransom

Abductors of 80 children in Zamfara State have demanded for N60million ransom, a family source told Daily Trust on Sunday yesterday. Suspected armed bandits had…

Abductors of 80 children in Zamfara State have demanded for N60million ransom, a family source told Daily Trust on Sunday yesterday.

Suspected armed bandits had last Thursday abducted at least 100 persons from farmlands in Zamfara and Katsina states.

A resident of Wanzamai village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, identified as Sani Wanzamai, said about 80 children from Wanzamai, as well as more than 20 other persons from neighbouring villages, were abducted.

“The armed criminals have called some of the victims’ families and demanded that N60million must be paid before the children can be released. Negotiations have started in earnest and the kidnappers have reduced the ransom to N30m. They asked families of the victims to go and think about it,” a source told our correspondent.

However, the state police command, through its spokesman, CSP Muhammad Shehu, said the commissioner of police in the state, Mr Kolo Yusuf, had reassured the public, especially families of the abducted women and children, that the command, in collaboration with the military and vigilante, were making efforts to rescue the victims hale and hearty.

He said a joint police and other security agencies had mobilised to the scene and commenced a search-and-rescue operation, with a view to rescuing the hostages and arresting the assailants.

CSP Muhammad Shehu said the commissioner of police further deployed additional police tactical team to complement the ongoing rescue mission.