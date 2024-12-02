Kidnappers kill vigilante in Plateau community

Suspected kidnappers have killed Salmanu Kyaram, one of the leaders of the vigilantes in Kyaram village of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

City & Crime gathered that the victim

was killed while providing security for farmers who were harvesting crops in the area.

SPONSOR AD

Gambo Garga, an uncle to the victim, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Sunday in Jos.

He said the deceased has been buried.

City & Crime reports that Kanam LGA has been facing various kidnapping activities with many people reportedly kidnapped and others killed. Last week, six people were kidnapped and still in captivity.

Reacting to the incident, the Kanam Development Association, condemned the act and called on relevant authorities to take drastic action to bring an end to the menace.

Shehu Kanam, secretary of the group, said the group, “Is deeply saddened again to announce the tragic loss of Mallam Salmanu KYARAM. He was brutally murdered by kidnappers yesterday Monday, November 27, 2024, while returning from his farm in eastern KYARAM village.

“We are shocked and devastated by this senseless act of violence, which has left our community in mourning. Mallam Salmanu KYARAM was a pillar of Kyaram community, known for his kindness, generosity and dedication to the development of his community.’’