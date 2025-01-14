Kidnappers kill banker, dump corpse on roadside

Kidnappers have reportedly killed a banker in Anambra State after collecting ransom from the family.

The deceased simply identified as Ifeoma was said to have been abducted in Onitsha.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishi, said the attackers murdered and dumped her corpse around Ideani junction, along Nnobi/Alor road.

Gwamnishi also released a picture of a woman’s corpse on the roadside.

“Ifeoma, a banker was kidnapped in Anambra State. Ransom was demanded and the family paid but her abductors still k!lled her and dumped her body around along Ideani junction Nnobi/Alor road Anambra.

“Lives are being taken daily and it’s sad nothing is being done to end all this k!llings. WHO IS NEXT? If we keep fold our hands and do nothing, it will may get to you,” he wrote.

When Daily Trust called Tochukwu Ikenga, the Anambra State Police Command spokesperson, to confirm the incident, he asked for a text instead.

However, he was yet to respond to the text message sent to him at press time.

Nigeria is currently battling a high rate of insecurity, with repeated assurances that the situation would be brought under control.

Two days ago, Boko Haram insurgents eliminated 40 farmers in Borno State.

Commenting on the situation, The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), the main opposition group in Nigeria, asked Nigerians to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

In a statement signed by CUPP’s spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, the opposition coalition the APC-led government had lost its ability to protect citizens.