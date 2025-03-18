Kidnappers kill abducted Abuja village head

The village head of Danko in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), HRH Etsu Yuda Garba, has been found dead at a village in Kaduna State.

Abuja Metro had reported that Etsu Yuda Garba and his two grandchildren alongside five other residents were abducted on March 11, 2025 at their residences and were marched into a forest in Kaduna State.

The abductors had on Friday demanded N100 million to free the monarch and rejected the N3 million being offered by his family.

SPONSOR AD

They reportedly told the family that their offer was not even enough to buy them cigarettes and Indian hemp.

Confirming the chief’s death to our reporter through telephone on Monday, a member of his family, Tanko Baba, said his corpse was recovered by vigilantes at Knakuchi village under Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State andwas buried Sunday evening.

The family member said the chief was shot on the chest.

A source in the community told Abuja Metro that the body of the monarch was first found by some villagers on their way to farm Sunday morning.

He said the attention of the vigilantes were thereafter drawn and they went there to retrievethe body in the afternoon.

The sourcesaid he was immediately buried around 5 pm on Sunday due to the decomposing state of the body.

He said, ‘’We have to use nylon in retrieving the body because of its state.’’

The source said the family was yet to know whether the two grandchildren of the chief and the other five residents were still alive.

The police in the area confirmed the discovery of the chief’s corpse at a village in Kaduna but declined to give details.

Several calls put across to the spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, were not answered neither did she respond to a message sent to her on the incident.