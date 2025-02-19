Kidnappers kill 2 FCT residents over delay in ransom payment

Kidnappers have reportedly shot dead two people in their captivity over a delay in the payment of ransom in Gwargwada, Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

Our reporter learnt that the two victims, Mohammed Danladi and Nasiru Yusuf, who are natives of Gwargwada village, were abducted alongside a herder and a woman at Gwombe junction, along the Gwargwada-Rubochi road on Wednesday.

A member of the deceased’s families, Shuaibu Abdullahi, who spoke to our reporter over the phone on Sunday, said the kidnappers demanded N500,000 each for the two victims but that the families were only able to raise N500,000.

He said, “The kidnappers’ leader called on Friday, and the family members told them that they were only able to raise N500,000 not knowing that they had already killed two of them because the family delayed the ransom.”

He said the kidnappers, later released the herder and a woman after they collected N3 million ransom at their hideout in Kotonkarfe forest in Kogi State.

The traditional ruler of Gwargwada, Ugbada Alhaji Hussaini Agabi Mam, confirmed the incident, saying the two deceased, who were natives of Gwargwada, were abducted on their way returning from Rubochi.

He said “Unfortunately, the two young men were killed by their abductors simply because of the delay in paying the ransom they demanded.

‘’Their corpses are yet to be recovered because the victims were taken to Kotonkarfe forest in Kogi State but I learnt that the chairman of Kotonkarfe had mobilized hunters and vigilantes into the forest but they are yet to recover the two corpses.”

There is no immediate response from the FCT Police Command on the incident.