Kidnappers free remaining Ondo church members after ransom payment

The remaining worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke gan in Akure, Ondo State, abducted last Friday have been freed after payment of a…

The remaining worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke gan in Akure, Ondo State, abducted last Friday have been freed after payment of a huge ransom.

Daily Trust gathered that the worshippers were released Thursday evening at a location in the state after a final negotiation for the ransom was reached.

Recall that the kidnappers had demanded N50 million ransom for the release of the 17 victims after eight of the 25 victims escaped from the kidnappers’ den last Saturday.

The victims, who are mostly choir in the church, were abducted on the notorious Elegbeka road in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of the state while they were on their way for a funeral.

Food security: Forum urges FG, states on smart budgeting

FG, states urged to tap N418.9trn space economy

A source in the church disclosed in a chat that the remaining victims were brought to the church premises late Thursday night.

“The negotiating team of the church returned with the remaining victims at 11:47 pm to the church premises in Akure after a ransom was paid,” he said.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisaya, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo, confirmed the release of the victims.

“They were released late yesterday (Thursday) evening,” Mrs Odunlami-Omisanya said.

When asked if the victims paid any ransom before they were released to their family members, she said, “I can’t confirm if a ransom was paid.”

The Ondo police image maker later revealed that an effort was ongoing to arrest the abductors of the Christian worshippers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...