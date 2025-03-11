Kidnappers demand N50m ransom after victim’s wife dies in attack

Gunmen who abducted seven people, including Mr Ishaya Kukah, in Anchuna, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have contacted the victims’ families, demanding a N50 million ransom for their release.

Martha Ishaya, the wife of Mr Kukah, passed away shortly after the attack. Witnesses said the assailants forcibly removed her intravenous drip, discarded her IV fluid, and poured water on her before abducting her husband.

A relative, Samuel Kukah, described the horrific scene, saying, “They showed no mercy. They took Ishaya while he was helpless and left his sick wife in distress. Her condition worsened immediately, and she passed away.”

It was learnt that Ishaya Kukah was the only male adult among the seven kidnapped victims; the others being women and children taken from different homes.

“We haven’t been able to speak with our loved ones. We don’t know their condition, and now the kidnappers are demanding N50 million. Where can we find that kind of money?” Samuel queried.

Residents pleaded for swift intervention from security agencies.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement, but locals are calling for urgent action to address the rising cases of abduction in the area.