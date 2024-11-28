✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kidnappers demand N300m ransom for toddler, siblings abducted in Kaduna 

Kaduna
Map of Kaduna State
    By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba
Kidnappers of four children in Kaduna have contacted the victims’ father, demanding N300 million ransom for their release.
Daily Trust gathered that the abductors have threatened to kill the youngest child because of his cries.
The kidnappers reportedly told Adamu to pay the ransom or the children would be killed.
Adamu, who lives in Keke A, Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) under  Kaduna Millennium City, told Daily Trust on Thursday that the bandits even beat the children because he pleaded with them over the ransom demand.
“They called me, demanding N300 million, and when I pleaded, I could hear them beating the children. I need prayers,” he said.
Daily Trust reported that the children went missing when their father was out on Tuesday night to visit his wife, who was taking care of their sick twins admitted.

