Kidnappers demand N100m ransom for abducted Kogi LG Chair’s aides

Hoodlums have reportedly placed a ransom of N100 million on the abducted aides of Kabba/Bunu Council boss in Kogi State, Mr. Dare Zaccheaus.

The Kabba/Bunu Local Government boss, who was kidnapped along with his aides, had reportedly been abandoned by his abductors due on health grounds.

He was reported to have collapsed and unable to get up to continue the journey in the bush.

A farmer was said to have located and picked him up from where he was abandoned in the bush, which led to his eventual freedom from his captives.

Daily Trust learnt further that the abductors of the aides had reached out to their respective families, demanding the sum of N100m for their release.

The caretaker committee chairman, who is said to be recovering at a hospital in Lokoja, was kidnapped along his aides on Friday.

The state police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, had confirmed Zaccheaus’ release, adding that efforts were being intensified to ensure the aides are freed.