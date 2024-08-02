Kidnappers chase FCT residents from farm, steal 3 bikes

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News
    By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Kidnappers have chased away some farmers near the Gwombe-Gwargwada junction in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

A resident, Umar Saidu, said the incident happened on Tuesday, around 1pm when the farmers were working on their farms.

He said the kidnappers took three motorcycles belonging to some of the farmers, and that one of the farmers was whisked away by the kidnappers.

He further said that one of the pilot drivers of the Chief of nearby Rubochi, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Pada, who was returning from Gwombe in a Hilux van narrowly escaped from the kidnappers.

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, was yet to comment on the incident.

 

