Kidnappers abduct village head, grandchildren, 5 others in Abuja

Kidnappers have reportedly abducted the village head of Dnako in Bwari central ward of the Bwari Area Council, HRH Etsu Yuda Garba, two of his grandchildren and five other residents of the community.

A resident, Mr Tanko Baba, who confirmed the incident to our reporter over the phone on Tuesday, said the kidnappers invaded the community around 12:03am.

He gave the names of the two abducted grandchildren of the chief as Ephraim and Philemon.

SPONSOR AD

He said the kidnappers, who invaded the community in numbers wielding AK-47 rifles, abducted five people from four houses before proceeding to the house of the village head and abducting him and two of his grandchildren.

He said some of the kidnappers, who wore military uniforms, forced their way into the house of the village head before moving into the rooms where his grandchildren were sleeping and whisked them away amid sporadic gunshots.

According to him, one of the victims, Nicholas, just returned from the hospital where his wife gave birth, when the kidnappers picked him up.

He said, “Mr Nicholas, who is my cousin, just returned from the hospital where his wife gave birth, when he ran into the kidnappers.’’

He said the kidnappers escaped with the victims before soldiers came to the village, even as he said the soldiers were still trailing them.

Our reporter learnt that the kidnappers operated for nearly 30 minutes before they started shooting while escaping with the victims to scare people, especially security personnel from trailing them.

A police source in Bwari confirmed the incident but referred our reporter to the command for details. The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, a superintendent, could not be reached for comment on the incident as at the time of filing the story. Abuja Metro reports that Bwari has witnessed a series of bandits’ attacks in recent times, with the residents appealing to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to come to their aid.