News

Kidnapper nabbed after collecting N70m ransom from victims

Troops, Military, Security Operatives
FILE PHOTO: Troops
    By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi, Jalingo 

Troops from the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Jalingo, Taraba State, have arrested a suspect who confessed to abducting 20 individuals and extorting N70 million in ransom.

Captain Oni Olubodunde, the Acting Assistant Director of Public Relations for the brigade, said in a statement that Suleiman Ahmed, a resident of Bomanda village in Lau LGA, was apprehended on November 12, 2024, during an anti-kidnapping operation conducted in Maraban Abbare, Bomanda, and Karamuke villages.

“The operation was targeted at curbing kidnapping activities in Lau LGA. During initial investigations, Suleiman Ahmed confessed to abducting 20 people and collecting over N70 million in ransom,” Captain Oni said.

He said the suspect also admitted to using an AK-47 rifle in his criminal operations.

“A follow-up operation on November 15 led to the recovery of the weapon from a concealed location and the arrest of one of Ahmed’s accomplices, identified as Hussaini.

“The troops also apprehended a suspected gunrunner at his residence in Mayo Dassa, Lau LGA,” he said.

Captain Oni emphasised that the 6 Brigade remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents in Taraba State, continuing to intensify efforts to dismantle criminal networks in the state.

 

