Kidnapped NTA staff, 12 other Benue Links passengers freed

A kidnapped staff of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Tom Tikyaa and 12 other passengers of Benue Links bus have regained their freedom from captivity.

The 13 people including driver of the bus were kidnapped on Sunday while traveling in the state owned transport company’s Benue Link bus along Otukpo – Ugbokolo road in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our correspondent reports that the vehicle was returning to Makurdi from Onitsha in Anambra State when the gun welding kidnappers hijacked it in Okpokwu LGA.

Some family sources of the freed victims alleged that they paid a total sum of N7.5million to secure the release of the victims.

But, Secretary General of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (Benue Links chapter), Comrade Gabriel Tachia, told our correspondent on telephone on Thursday that he does know about the payment of any ransom for the release of the victims.

Tachia said all the victims however regained their freedom on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to get information about the development.

