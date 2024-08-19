Kidnapped monarch: Sokoto residents seek divine intervention as deadline for N500m ransom elapses

Residents of Gatawa in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State have resorted to prayers, hoping for the safe return of their district…

Residents of Gatawa in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State have resorted to prayers, hoping for the safe return of their district head, Isa Muhammad Bawa, who was kidnapped along with his son and brother 23 days ago.

A short video released by the abductors showed the district head pleading with his relatives, friends, and leaders for help, as the deadline for the N500 million ransom passed last Wednesday.

Aminu Boza, a member of the State House of Assembly representing Sabon Birni, confirmed that the man in the video is indeed the district head.

In the video, the district head expressed his desperation, stating, “Today (Wednesday) is the final day, so if they want to assist me, they should assist me now. I swear to Almighty Allah that even the bandits are tired because they have done their best, but there has been no assistance from the government. I have served the government for about 45 years in the traditional institution.”

Residents, deeply troubled by the district head’s situation, have been unable to sleep.

Malam Mahe, a resident of Gatawa, said the community has engaged in intense prayers, seeking divine intervention as they cannot raise the N500 million demanded by the kidnappers, especially since many have lost their wealth to banditry.

He appealed to both federal and state governments to rescue the district head and his family members.

Despite relative peace in Gatawa due to the presence of security operatives, surrounding villages continue to suffer from bandit attacks and kidnappings for ransom.

The 74-year-old traditional ruler, his son, and his younger brother were abducted at Kwanan Maharba along the Goronyo-Sabon Birni Road while returning from Sokoto.

The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of one billion naira before reducing it to N500 million.