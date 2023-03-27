Kidnapped FCT chief’s wife, son freed after 7 weeks

The abducted wife of the traditional ruler of Bukpe in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, Mrs Sadiya Hassan Shandozhi, and her son, Osama Hassan…

The abducted wife of the traditional ruler of Bukpe in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, Mrs Sadiya Hassan Shandozhi, and her son, Osama Hassan Shandozhi, have regained their freedom after being held captive for seven weeks by their abductors.

City & Crime had reported that bandits on Saturday, February 4, 2023, abducted one of the chief’s wives, two sons and three other residents of the area from their residences.

Confirming the release of the chief’s wife and the son through telephone to our reporter on Sunday, a member of the family, Danjuma Usman, said they were freed on Saturday evening after collecting N2.5m, foodstuff, hard drugs, energy drinks and wines in a forest in Kogi State.

Usman who noted that the kidnappers refused to release the other son of the chief, Hamisu, and the two other victims, said the bandits were demanding another N3m before they would be freed.

The Village Head of Bukpe, His Royal Highness (HRH), Alhaji Hassan Shandozhi, who confirmed the release of his wife and one of his sons, said, “Now they are demanding another N3m to free one of my sons and two of my subjects that are in their captivity.”

The spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, was yet to react to the development at the time of filing this report.