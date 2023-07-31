Kidnapped ex-FCT councillor escapes after abductors dozed off

The abducted former councillor that represented Tungan-Maje Ward in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, Usman Tanko, has escaped after his abductors dozed off in…

The abducted former councillor that represented Tungan-Maje Ward in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, Usman Tanko, has escaped after his abductors dozed off in their den.

City & Crime had reported that Tanko was kidnapped in the early hours of last Tuesday at his residence in Shanagu village in Zuba Chiefdom in Gwagwalada Area Council, and that some hours later his abductors called his family and demanded a N15m ransom.

Confirming the escape of Tanko, a family member, who preferred anonymity, said he escaped on Saturday night from his abductors who slept off after drinking wine and smoking hemp.

He said, “As God would have it, his abductors dozed off and he untied himself and escaped.’’

City & Crime learnt that Tanko escaped along with a businesswoman earlier abducted from Tungan-Ladan community in Zuba Chiefdom penultimate Friday.

The woman, who was said to have been with the kidnappers for close to two weeks before her escape, reportedly paid them N2m, but that they refused to free her over a balance of N500,000 and recharges card worth N100,000.

There was no response from the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, on the development.

By Abubakar Sadiq Isah & Adam Umar

