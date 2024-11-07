Kidnapped Edo Reverend Father regains freedom

It was gathered that Rev. Fr. Oyode was released on Wednesday night by his abductors who were said to have dropped him along the road where he was picked by members of the diocese.

Daily Trust could not confirm the Reverend’s release from the police and the Catholic Diocese of Auchi as messages sent to the state police command spokesperson, SP Moses Yamu and Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, Director of Communication Catholic Diocese of Auchi, were not replied.

But a Facebook post by a Catholic member confirmed his release.

“Good NEWS, Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi has been released from the kidnappers’ den. Indeed, what God cannot do does not exist. Thank you all for your unrelenting passion for God’s servant and prayers,” the post read.

Recall that Rev. Fr. Oyode was kidnapped on October 27 by gunmen on Sunday at about 7pm at Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary School, Ivanokpodi, in Agenegbode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The gunmen had kidnapped two students after sporadic gunshots, but Rev fr. Oyode pleaded with the kidnappers to free the students and he was abducted instead. Oyode is the rector and custodian of the students.

The gunmen were said to have released the two students and went with the Reverend. Two days after his abduction, the kidnappers demanded N200 million ransom.

Our correspondent could not, however, immediately ascertain if a ransom was eventually paid.