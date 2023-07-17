Kidnapped cleric, dad, 3 others rescued in Kwara

A combined team of policemen, hunters and vigilantes led by the Kwara State Commissioner of Police (CP), Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, has rescued five kidnapped victims…

A combined team of policemen, hunters and vigilantes led by the Kwara State Commissioner of Police (CP), Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, has rescued five kidnapped victims abducted between Isanlu Isin and Ijara Isin in Isin LGA.

It was gathered that two of the victims are a Deacon with Baptist Grammar School, Isin, Femi Ajayi; and his father, Femi Abolarin, who were kidnapped around 7pm on Thursday in Oke-Aran, Isanlu Isin.

The Chairman of vigilantes in the state, Alhaji Saka Ibrahim, who confirmed the development at the weekend, said a third victim was shot by the kidnappers.

Ibrahim said, “They shot him and left him to die before he was rescued alive. But they also kidnapped another person.”

Spokesperson of the police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, gave the names of the two other victims as Dipe Ajayi and Kunle Abolarin.

He explained that following the abductions, the command’s anti-kidnapping unit, assisted by hunters and vigilantes, swung into action and gave the abductors a hot chase.

He said, “In the process, the kidnappers abandoned their Sienna bus conveying the victims and one of them, Oke Olatunji, was rescued.

The CP personally led another special tactical team on a search and rescue operation into the forest within Isin town where Femi Ajayi was rescued with a bullet injury. The remaining

