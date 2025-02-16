Kidnapped Catholic priest, 2 others regain freedom

The kidnapped Catholic priest, Rev. Maurice Livinus, and two other victims whose identities were not disclosed, have regained their freedom.
Rev. Fr. Maurice, who is the Parish Priest of St Patrick’s Catholic, Isokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, was abducted last Wednesday alongside two others while they were returning from a hospital visitation along Elele-Isiokpo road in Ikwere.
The Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko in a statement on Sunday, said that the priest and the two other abducted persons were freed after pressure by a security team comprising policemen, soldiers from JTF Isokpo and local vigilantes.
Koko said that the victims had been reunited with their families for medical attention, while efforts were ongoing to arrest the culprits.
She said, “Please be informed that today, 16th February 2022, at about 0630 hrs, information was received that the kidnapped victims, Rev. Maurice Livinus and others, have been released by their captors after pressure from the combined efforts of the security team comprising policemen, soldiers from the JTF Isiokpo, and the local vigilante.
