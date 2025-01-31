Kidnap kingpin Evans scored As in NECO, now a 200-level student – lawyer

Convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, has applied for a plea bargain with the Lagos State Government over his protracted trial.

This was disclosed during his re-arraignment of the former ringleader at the High Court in Ikeja

He was re-arraigned on amended five counts bordering on murder, attempt to murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping preferred against them by the Lagos State Government.

Addressing the court on behalf of his client, Emefo Etudo, a lawyer said the convict is now a repentant person.

“He was a young man consumed by crime, but he is now remorseful. Presently, he is a 200-level student of the National Open University.

“In fact, he made A1 in all his papers in NECO while in prison. All this was made possible through a scholarship given to him by the Federal Government.

“My Lord, we have asked the Lagos State Government to give him the opportunity to go around schools in the state to talk to youths about the dangers of crime”, he submitted.

When the matter was called, the state prosecuting counsel, Sule Yusuf, informed the court that the matter was starting de novo and prayed the court to re-arraign the defendants.

The prosecution alleged that on or about August 27, 2013, at about 10pm, along 3rd Avenue, FESTAC Town, in Lagos, Evans and Joseph Emeka killed one Peter Nweke.

They were also accused of allegedly killing one Chijioke Ngozi on the same day.

Evans and his co-defendant, who was represented by C.N Udeh, did not object to the request.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Following their not-guilty plea, Sule asked the court to further remand the defendants.

He subsequently informed the court that the first defendant (Evans) and the second defendant (Emeka), had applied for plea bargaining through their counsels.

Etufo told Justice Adenike Coker that despite the amended charge and the plea of his client, he has applied to the Lagos State Government through the Attorney-General’s office for a plea bargain.

He said: “Our focus in this matter is the plea bargain which we have submitted to the state government”.

Sule confirmed Evans’ application for a plea bargain, saying that the appropriate committee will consider it.

He said, “My Lord, I can confirm that the first defendant ( Evans) has indeed applied for a plea bargain, and it was served on us. We shall be examining it. The second defendant has also made a similar application.”

Following the submission of the lawyer, Justice Coker adjourned the matter to March 20, 2025, for possible trial.

Addressing journalists after the court proceeding, Etudo said his client has undergone a remarkable reformation through the effort of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the Federal Government.

He said, “My client is now a changed man. He has been transformed. His reformation was made possible by the RCCG and the Federal Government, which gave him a scholarship to study and become a better person.”