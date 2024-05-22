Kick out corruption in MDAs, Minister, EFCC tell internal auditors

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyode, have challenged internal…

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyode, have challenged internal auditors to redouble their efforts and devise better means and robust administrative mechanisms capable of eliminating waste and corrupt tendencies.

They spoke at the opening ceremony of the 4th Internal Auditors Retreat, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The four-day retreat with the theme “Enhancing Efficiency and Effectiveness in the Administration of Public Resources: The Role of Internal Auditor”, was organized by the Office of the Accountant-General, Federal Ministry of Finance, on the role of Internal Auditors in Public Financial Management Reforms.

Edun, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, Okon Udoh, noted that judging by the theme of the retreat, the Treasury has demonstrated full knowledge of the dire needs of the nation.

He added that the dwindling revenue profiles of the country and the attendant challenges on the cash flow required prudent management of available revenue through the Public Financial Management Reforms being developed and coordinated by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

In his goodwill message, Olukoyode, called on the auditors working in government and public offices to enhance financial transparency by providing complete financial records and details.

Represented by the Director of Internal Audit of the anti-graft agency, Mrs. Idowu Oluwole Apejoye, Olukayode said “As internal auditors, you should set machinery in motion to manage resources to enhance service delivery, as this will strengthen prudence and prevent corruption.”

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, explained that the overall objective of the retreat is to promote accountability and transparency in all the facets of the nation’s public finance and management architecture.

She stressed that accountability and transparency remain major watchwords for prudent financial management practices and major prerequisites for economic growth and development.