Kibet wins Lagos City Marathon as Kenyans maintain dominance

Kenya’s Edwin Kibet won the 10th edition of the 2025 Access Bank Lagos city marathon male 42km race which was held on Saturday, February 15.

The lanky runner who won the 2023 edition began the race from National stadium in Surulere and solely kissed the breastape 2:14:19 to emerge winner, smiling away with the grand prize of $50,000.

Close to Kibet were other Kenyans Kipygon Nehemiah and the 2024 winner Bernard Sang who finished 2:16: 37 and 2:17:17 respectively carting away $40,000 and $30,000 as second and third cash prizes.

Also, in the women’s category, Ethiopia’s Gatu Hirpa finished 2:37:4 to emerge as the winner, followed by Alemnesh Guta who placed second at 2:38:1 while Ethiopia Jerono Peris took third with the same time 2:38:1.

Nigeria born athlete Gyany Nyango Boyi finished 8th position with 2:36:20 smiling home with N3m.

Past winners

2016- Abraham Kiptum (Kenya)- 2:16:19

2017- Abraham Kiptum (Kenya) – 2:15:23

2018- Abraham Kiprotich (France)- 2:15:06

2019- Sintayehu Leggese (Ethiopia)- 2:17:28

2020- David Barmasssi (Kenya)- 2:10: 23

2021- Emmanuel Nadba (Kenya)- 2:15:04

2022- Deresa Geleta (Ethiopia)- 2:11:58

2023- Edwin Kibet (Kenya)- 2:14:06

2024- Bernard Sang (Kenya)- 2:16:49

2025- Edwin Kibet (Kenya)- 2:14:18

The above shows the dominance of Kenya athletes who won seven edition, followed by Ethiopia with two while France won one.