KIA EV6 GT emerges World Performance Car

Kia EV6 GT has been crowned as the 2023 World Performance Car at the New York International Auto Show.

The recognition came from a jury of 100 distinguished international automotive journalists representing 32 countries.

Having evaluated a broad range of vehicles from around the world, the judges’ recognition of Kia’s vehicles serves as further validation of the brand’s dedication to producing innovative mobility solutions that benefit society in line with its ‘Movement That Inspires’ mindset.

Speaking of the award, president and CEO of Kia Corporation, Ho Sung Song, said: “To be recognised in this way by the World Car Awards’ judges is a tremendous honour. As Kia transforms to become a world-leading sustainable solutions provider, we are leaving no stone unturned to create vehicles which deliver exceptional practicality while also inspiring customers through their ingenuity, technology, and design. This latest prestigious accolade provides further confirmation of the success of our strategy.”

Built to thrill, the EV6 GT is a modern sporty crossover that delivers a striking look. Striking details include the front bonnet with dedicated GT grill and bumper, the strong contoured body, new LED headlights, and unique rear light clusters.

With a combined power output of 430 kW (585 PS), enabling a 3.5-second 0-100km/h acceleration time and a top speed of 260 km/h, the all-electric EV6 GT’s long-range capability, spacious interior, and sophisticated design saw it beat stiff competition from more traditional petrol-powered sports cars.

The design of the EV6 GT is in keeping with Kia’s new brand direction, which emphasises that movement is at the genesis of human development, enabling people to see new places, build new relationships, and have new experiences. Kia seeks to empower customers to make these connections by providing exciting products, innovative in-car spaces, and convenient services that inspire customers and free time for them to pursue the activities that they enjoy most.