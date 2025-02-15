Keystone Bank continues operation despite forfeiture order

Keystone Bank continued operation on Friday despite a court order directing forfeiture of its assets to the federal government.

In Abuja, Weekend Trust visited the Central Business District branch and Wuse 2 branch of the bank on Friday and discovered that operation was going on as usual.

A customer who spoke to our reporter at the Wuse 2 branch of the bank, Aminu Hassan said, “The bank has been operating since morning, attending to customers as usual. Their ATM machines are working and everything is moving fine.”

Also, at the Central Business District branch, a staff of the bank who does not want his name mentioned, affirmed that there was no official communication of any stoppage in work operations.

Checks at some branches of the bank in Lagos yesterday also indicated that operations were going on unhindered, even as customers were going about their normal transactions.

At a branch of the bank on Lagos Island, our correspondent observed that there was no sign of panic or fear by customers.

One of the officials of the bank said, “As you can see, we are operating without hitches. Yes, I also heard about the issue but it has nothing to do with the operation of the bank.”

In Kano State, Keystone Bank, Yan Kaba market branch, situated along Hadejia Road, also opened for business.

One of the bank’s customers, Alkassim Gambo, told our correspondent that he didn’t notice any change in his dealings with the bank, adding that he made several successful transactions yesterday.

Similarly, it was gathered that the Maiduguri Road branch of the bank also opened for business.

Meanwhile, following the court order that the shares of Keystone Bank Limited previously held by the shareholders be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had reassured Nigerians that Keystone Bank remained safe, sound and fully operational.

The CBN gave the assurance through Hakama Sidi Ali, its acting director, Corporate Communications on Friday.

“We acknowledge that this development may have triggered customer concerns. However, we wish to underscore that the stability of the banking system and the safety of depositors’ funds remain our top priorities. Keystone Bank’s operations are entirely secure and there is no reason for concern.

“For clarity, the court order merely reaffirmed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s prior decision to take over the management of Keystone Bank Limited in January 2024 following a change in its leadership. Since then, the CBN has closely monitored the bank’s operations to ensure they are in full compliance with regulatory standards, operational transparency and the interest of depositors.