Keyamo faults Sirika’s demolition of NSIB’s N5bn office

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has got another office in Lagos two years after the demolition of its office by the immediate past administration.…

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has got another office in Lagos two years after the demolition of its office by the immediate past administration.

This is just as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, described the demolition by his predecessor, Senator Hadi Sirika, as saddening.

Daily Trust reports that the federal government had about two years ago demolished the N5bn building of the NSIB which used to be the bureau’s headquarters prior to its relocation to Abuja.

Speaking on Friday at the unveiling of the new NSIB office in Lagos, the Minister stated that the building was demolished for no reason and lauded the Director General of the Bureau, Alex Badeh (jnr), for his effort in ensuring the setting up of a new regional office.

“Our task here is very simple and it is to commission the office. When I came to office, I was quite sad that a whole complex which was functional that the NSIB had in Lagos was demolished for no reason. I was very sad about that incident. But I want to say thanks to the Director General of the NSIB for making this happen,” he said.

Badeh said the demolition of the NSIB’s previous office under the past administration left the bureau without a physical presence in Lagos.

The demolition, he stated, has been hindering their ability to serve the transportation sector effectively.

He said during the hiatus, his team was left without the means to carry out their vital work, resulting in a struggle for productivity and a gap in service delivery.

Badeh said, “The unfortunate demolition of our previous office under the past administration left us without a physical presence in this critical location, hindering our ability to serve the transportation sector effectively.

“During this hiatus, our dedicated team members were left without the means to carry out their vital work, resulting in a struggle for productivity and a gap in our service delivery.

“When I was appointed Director General of the NSIB in December 2023, I was met with many unfinished tasks at the Bureau. Employees’ morale was low, and there were teeming requests and competing demands.

“As a non-revenue-generating agency, we have grappled with limited government funding and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

“Despite these challenges, I, together with the team at NSIB, approached our task with determination and a can-do attitude. I must express my deepest gratitude to the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN, whose unwavering commitment and tireless efforts have led us here today.

“When I approached the Honourable Minister and presented this project to him, he promptly facilitated the necessary funding from the ministry’s operating budget, making the vision of this new office a reality. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in enhancing our capabilities and ensuring the safety and security of our skies.”