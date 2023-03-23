Keyamo asks DSS to arrest of Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed

The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has submitted a petition to the Department of State Services (DSS) against the…

The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has submitted a petition to the Department of State Services (DSS) against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Keyamo, who also served as the spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima campaign council, is demanding their arrest and prosecution for treasonable felony and inciting comments which he said are capable of causing rebellion and disrupting peace, law and order in the country.

This, he confirmed via a tweet on Wednesday.

“Earlier today, I submitted a petition to the Dept. of State Services (DSS) against Mr. Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed to rein them in for their conducts and utterances which bother on incitement & treasonable felony. A call for peace & national healing does not amount to weakness,* he tweeted.

In the petition, Keyamo noted that in a post-election period such as this, there is a need to soothe frayed nerves, lower the temperature and begin the healing process.

“I write this petition with the full realization that in a post-election period such as this, there is a need to soothe frayed nerves, lower the temperature and begin the healing process. The President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has issued a statement to this effect a few days ago.

“However, it appears the Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, are not prepared to toe this conciliatory path for the sake of peace and national cohesion, whilst exercising their rights to pursue duly laid-down constitutional means of addressing their grievances. In this regard, since the declaration of the Presidential election results, they have been hopping from one media house to the other making incendiary comments and claims about the declaration of the President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission,” the petition dated March 23, 2023, read in part.