Kenyans, Ethiopians, others get arrival date for 10th Access Bank Lagos City marathon

The first batch of international athletes expected to compete in the 10th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will arrive in Nigeria on February 13, organizers announced yesterday.

This year’s edition, marking a decade of the Lagos City Marathon, is themed “Love in the Air” and will take place on February 15, just a day after Valentine’s Day. With over 4,000 foreign runners and 100 elite international athletes set to participate, the event promises to be one of the biggest in its history.

CEO of Nilayo Sports Management, Mrs. Yetunde Olopade, emphasized the significance of this milestone. “We are excited to welcome athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, Morocco, Eritrea, France, Uganda, Italy, and Ghana,” she said. “The Lagos Sports Commission and Nilayo Sports Management are committed to ensuring an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

She highlighted that Lagos will be buzzing with energy, bringing together competitors, spectators, and fitness enthusiasts in a celebration of sports and unity. “While some parts of the world experience winter in February, Lagos will bring the heat with its vibrant atmosphere and world-class hospitality,” Olopade added.

In the buildup to the marathon, an expo event kicked off at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, giving participants and fans an opportunity to engage with the event.

At last year’s marathon, Kenyan runner Bernard Sang won the 42km race in 02:16:49, securing the $50,000 prize. Simon Cheprot and Edwin Kiptoo, also from Kenya, finished second and third, winning $40,000 and $30,000, respectively.

The women’s category was won by 25-year-old Ethiopian Kebene Chala, while Shehu Muazu, the first Nigerian to cross the finish line, took home N1 million.