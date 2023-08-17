Kenyan sprinter Otieno eyes Olympic return after doping ban

Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno said on Thursday he was ready to make up for lost time at the Paris Olympics next year after his career…

Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno said on Thursday he was ready to make up for lost time at the Paris Olympics next year after his career was derailed by a doping suspension.

Otieno tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid methasterone and was suspended from the Tokyo Games in 2021 moments before he was due to compete in the 100m heats.

“The long absence has undoubtedly affected my performances but I am happy to be back again,” the 30-year-old told AFP.

“My priority is to qualify for the Olympics next year.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...