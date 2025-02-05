Kenya Airways apologises, to compensate Nigerian passenger over maltreatment

Kenya Airways has tendered an apology over the maltreatment of a Nigerian passenger, Gloria Omisore, in Nairobi, Kenya.

The airline’s action followed a directive from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to refund and compensate the passenger for the avoidable humiliation she suffered.

The controversy erupted after a viral video showed Omisore in a heated exchange with airline staff at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi. During the altercation, the airline’s desk agent was heard telling the passenger “Call your president.”

SPONSOR AD

The incident sparked outrage, prompting NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr Michael Achimugu, to summon the airline’s Nigerian management for a meeting in Abuja.

Kenya Airways had earlier accused Omisore of travelling without a Schengen visa-a requirement for her connecting flight. The airline also alleged that she threw three used sanitary pads at its staff in protest.

However, following an investigation, the NCAA dismissed Kenya Airways’ claims, revealing that the passenger had sought prior confirmation from the airline before booking her flight.

Achimugu, in a post on X, said, “The airline boarded and flew the passenger out of Lagos despite knowing she needed a transit visa for the Paris leg. This fault was that of the airline, and it was only discovered in Nairobi.”

Upon discovering the mistake, Kenya Airways offered Omisore a direct flight to London at no extra cost, but with an additional 10-hour wait, on top of the 17-hour layover she had already endured.

Exhausted and experiencing heavy menstrual bleeding, she requested accommodation and medical care, which the airline denied-leading to the altercation captured in the viral video.

He further stated that Kenya Airways admitted its error and acknowledged that the passenger should not have been allowed to board from Lagos without confirming her transit requirements.

The NCAA strongly condemned the airline staff’s derogatory comment about Nigeria’s presidency, which implied that the airline could mistreat Nigerians without consequences.