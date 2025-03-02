Kenneth Okonkwo Meets Atiku After Dumping Peter Obi

Kenneth Okonkwo, former spokesperson of Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, has paid a visit to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election.

Okonkwo, an actor-turned-politician, was a firm supporter of Peter Obi, Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the last election.

However, in a post on his IG account, the former thespian wrote on why he was with Atiku.

SPONSOR AD

“It’s a privilege and honour to be invited by His Excellency Atiku Abubakar for a consultative meeting on how best to chart a new course for our beloved country. The situation in Nigeria today requires the cooperation of every well-meaning Nigerian to ensure that our country is restored to its path of greatness.”

When he dumped Labour Party last year, he accused Obi of failing to inspire the brand of leadership that can solve Nigeria’s challenges.

According to him, the problem of Nigeria was as a result of bad leadership caused by “kakistocrats and kleptocrats,.

The former LP spokesperson said wrestling power from bad leaders in Nigeria would require “a solid political party with “a solid grassroots base” that can produce good leaders.

Doubling down on his kinsman, Okonkwo said Obi disappointed him by failing to build LP to the level that it woulc offer Nigerians the needed direction.

He had said: “After the 2023 general election, Nigerians, including me, had high hopes for the Labour Party. I believed that Peter Obi will seize the momentum and build a solid party of integrity that will have the solid base that we need to overthrow these kakistocrats and kleptocrats.

“However, I continued in his defence believing he will still privately bring the needed solution to LP problems, (but) to no avail”.

On his next line of action, Okonkwo had said he decided to pursue a new political journey, clarifying that he had no plan to join APC or PDP.

“With this declaration, I am free to embark on negotiation and consultation with every like-minded people to determine the next step in my political journey, which does not include joining APC or PDP for now but includes, and is not limited to, consolidation of the Labour Party”, he submitted.