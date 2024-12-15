Kemi Badenoch: I don’t believe in God

Kemi Badenoch, controversial leader of the British Conservative Party, has opened up about her faith.

Badenoch in a now-viral interview with The Free Press, a US media outfit, revealed that she no longer believes in God.

The politician clarified that she is not an atheist due to her lack of belief in God, emphasizing that she identifies as agnostic.

She described herself as a “cultural Christian.”

According to her, the most important factor is what individuals do with their belief or lack of belief.

“I don’t believe in God anymore. But I am not an atheist, I am agnostic. I used to believe in God very much but now I describe myself as a cultural Christian.

“I don’t think it matters if people believe in God or not. What matters is what they do with the belief or the lack of it,” she said.

Born Olukemi Adegoke to Nigerian Yoruba parents in the UK, Badenoch’s last name changed after she married a Scottish banker.

She returned to Nigeria, where she grew up, and finally departed for the UK when she turned 16.