Kekere-Ekun will reform Nigeria’s judicial system –Abbas 

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has stated that, the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, will bring reforms that will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Nigeria’s judicial system.

He stated this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, to congratulate the new CJN on her swearing in on Friday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had sworn in the acting CJN at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja earlier on Friday. She succeeded Justice Kayode Ariwoola, who retired on August 22.

The Speaker expressed belief that the acting CJN has the pedigree to make a difference and further reform the judiciary.

He expressed the readiness of the 10th House to work with the judiciary under Justice Kekere-Ekun’s leadership to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

While wishing the acting CJN a successful tenure, he urged her to uphold the principle of fairness and justice in undertaking this serious national assignment.

The Speaker also commended Justice Ariwoola for his efforts towards reforming the judicial arm of the government while wishing him happy retirement.