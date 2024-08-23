Kekere-Ekun: I’ll make Nigerians have more confidence in judiciary

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has vowed to sustain Nigerians’ confidence in the judicial system. Justice Kekere-Ekun pledged to elevate the…

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has vowed to sustain Nigerians’ confidence in the judicial system.

Justice Kekere-Ekun pledged to elevate the judiciary to new heights and improve its reputation.

The acting CJN made the vow while speaking with journalists after her swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, August 23, 2024.

She said: “We will make sure that people have more confidence in the judiciary, and I believe that it is not a one-man job. We all have to be on board because we all see the areas that are in need of improvement. I believe that there will be maximum cooperation because we all want to see a better judiciary.

“A better judiciary is for the benefit of the entire nation. Whatever the shortcomings that we see today are, we are all members of the society so, if we want to see a better society, if we want to see improvement, let the improvement start with each and every one of us and our approach to justice.

“Let us all have faith in the system and then also be particular about the process of appointment, I know it is a source of a lot of concern; the issue of discipline on the bench and at the bar as well.

“All of these things are aspects that we will look into and I believe that by the grace of God, at the end of my tenure, we should be able to have a judiciary that we will all be proud of.”

Justice Kekere-Ekun’s swearing-in was witnessed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the immediate past CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; former CJN, Justice Mahmud Mohammed; justices of the Supreme Court; senior judicial officers; and some members of the Federal Executive Council.

The family of the acting CJN, led by her spouse, Akin Kekere-Ekun, was also present at the State House Council Chamber.