Kefas Agbo’s good start

The newly inaugurated governor of Taraba State, Kefas Agbu, has begun proving his good intentions towards the masses, unlike the previous administration. Taraba State is…

The newly inaugurated governor of Taraba State, Kefas Agbu, has begun proving his good intentions towards the masses, unlike the previous administration.

Taraba State is one of the most backward states in Nigeria in the area of development; particularly in sectors such as education, economy and security.

That is beginning to change now after the newly elected governor, Kefas Agbu, assumed office.

In one month of coming into office, he has produced more development than previous administrations in the state.

The governor has announced free education for all indigenes from primary to secondary school, coming into effect in the next school session.

Last week, he ordered the state university and the school of nursing in the state to bring down their tuition fees to aid students.

Purposely, he did this to reduce the hardship of the masses caused by fuel subsidy.

The governor has declared education was one of his priority areas, adding that free education and low tuition fees will strengthen and promote education in the state. It will aid parents that cannot to afford to pay school fees, and those unable to send their children to school to now do so.

The governor has also demonstrated respect for politicians and traditional rulers, a move that will lead to development and promote peace to the state.

Recently he organised a peace meeting with almost all traditional rulers toward bringing to an end the various religious and ethnic conflicts bedevilling the state.

The entire Taraba is indeed grateful and proud of him. We are urging him to continue the good work for the betterment of our state, and we pray God will grant him good healthy and long life to continue to serve our state.

Tijjani Bello, Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...