Keep faith with Tinubu’s govt, Southern senators urge Nigerians

The Southern Senators Forum has urged Nigerians to keep faith with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration despite the avalanche of challenges bedeviling the country.

The forum, in a Christmas message yesterday by its chairman, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, said Tinubu’s reforms required the collective support and understanding of Nigerians.

Many Nigerians have consistently criticised the Tinubu administration, especially on the economic front, saying it doesn’t have a human face.

But the southern senators said, “The forum recognises the economic challenges facing many families in our country today. These are difficult times, but they also present an opportunity for growth and transformation.

“We commend the bold reforms and initiatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which are aimed at laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth, peace and prosperity in the medium and long term.

“Our strength lies in our diversity, and by working together, we can build a nation that is inclusive, prosperous and strong. We urge all Nigerians to remain hopeful and to keep faith alive.

“Together, through resilience, unity and dedication, we can overcome any challenges and create a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come.”