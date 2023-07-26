‘Keep Africa’s hope alive’, NFF boss charges Super Falcons ahead Australia clash

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has charged the Super Falcons to “keep Africa’s hope alive” when they take on co-hosts…

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has charged the Super Falcons to “keep Africa’s hope alive” when they take on co-hosts Australia in their second match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals on Thursday.

With the first round of matches over on Tuesday, Nigeria is the only African flag-bearer yet to taste defeat.

“As nine-time champions of Africa, and one of only seven countries to have played in every edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nigeria is the real giant and hope of the African continent in Australia.

“While we expect Morocco, Zambia and South Africa to turn things around in their next matches, my message is that the Super Falcons must focus hard on the ball against the Australians in order to keep Africa’s song going.

“We had an impressive game against Canada, but I want the girls to put that feat out of their minds and focus on the three points against Australia. It can be done,” Gusau said.

Zambia lost 0-5 to Japan while South Africa were edged 1-2 by Sweden, and Morocco fell 0-6 to Germany in the first round of matches.

“I am charging the girls to go all out. This is a match in which we need to score goals,” he said.

Nigeria and Australia will set alight the Lang Park in Brisbane/Meaanjin on Thursday night in what is one of the most-anticipated clashes of the group stage at this ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals.

With a maximum three points from their opening match against the Republic of Ireland in Sydney on 20 July, the Matildas know they have a fight on their hands against nine-time African champions, Super Falcons, who refused to bow to Olympic champions Canada in Melbourne the following day.

The Super Falcons know only a win will be good enough to stand them in good stead for a place in the Round of 16, as only the two top-placed teams in each of the eight groups will make progress in a tournament that has welcomed 32 teams for the first time ever.

