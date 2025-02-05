KEDCO confirms sack of 450 workers

Residents of Kaduna and neighbouring states under the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) franchise have been plunged into darkness for two days following an indefinite strike by electricity workers.

The strike, which began on Monday, is being led by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) in protest against the alleged sack of over 900 staff members, non-payment of outstanding pensions, lack of promotions, inadequate work tools, and non-implementation of the 2024 national minimum wage.

While the union claims that 900 workers were affected, the management of Kaduna Electric said only 450 employees were issued “services no longer required” letters.

However, speaking to our correspondent on Tuesday, the Kaduna State NUEE Chairman, Comrade Sheyin Nuhu Wakili, insisted that workers’ entitlements must be paid before any disengagement.

He further revealed that during a meeting with the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, the management had agreed to withdraw the disengagement letters, but later reneged on the agreement.

The Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) also backed the strike, with its Kaduna Branch President, Comrade Baffa Safiyanu Isyaku, saying “Electricity cannot be restored in Kaduna because those responsible for restoration have already been disengaged.”

He urged citizens to sympathise with their plight and call on the company to resolve the issue, emphasising that the workers have families to cater for.

In response, Kaduna Electric’s Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, stated that the company is undergoing a comprehensive transformation to ensure long-term sustainability.

The company also acknowledged public concerns and assured customers that it is committed to transparency and fairness in all dealings.