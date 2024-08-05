Kebbi varsity commends governor over N15m monthly allocation

The governing council, senate and management of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, have commended Governor Nasir Idris for the upward review…

The governing council, senate and management of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, have commended Governor Nasir Idris for the upward review of the institution’s monthly allocation from N5 million to N15 million.

In a statement, the institution’s spokesman, Mustapha Mansur Ango, said the governor, being an administrator and educationist, knew the fact that a university could not operate without adequate funding, thereby increasing the university’s monthly.

He stated that the governor further approved the personnel cost of the university’s College of Health Sciences to the tune of N10m.

The statement read in part: “In a similar development, he added the sum of N1,500,000.00 to security services as a step to enhance the general security of the university.”

He said the governor also approved N119,000,000.00 for its maiden convocation ceremony.

He said the governor, in fulfilment of his promises, provided welfare to the entire workforce of the institution and as well approved the payment of N21,979,495.71 for consequential salary adjustment as increase.