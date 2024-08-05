✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Kebbi varsity commends governor over N15m monthly allocation

The governing council, senate and management of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, have commended Governor Nasir Idris for the upward review…

kwara
kwara
    By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi

The governing council, senate and management of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, have commended Governor Nasir Idris for the upward review of the institution’s monthly allocation from N5 million to N15 million.

In a statement, the institution’s spokesman, Mustapha Mansur Ango, said the governor, being an administrator and educationist, knew the fact that a university could not operate without adequate funding, thereby increasing the university’s monthly.

He stated that the governor further approved the personnel cost of the university’s College of Health Sciences to the tune of N10m.

The statement read in part: “In a similar development, he added the sum of N1,500,000.00 to security services as a step to enhance the general security of the university.”

He said the governor also approved N119,000,000.00 for its maiden convocation ceremony.

He said the governor, in fulfilment of his promises, provided welfare to the entire workforce of the institution and as well approved the payment of N21,979,495.71 for consequential salary adjustment as increase.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories