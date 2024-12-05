Kebbi to partner Chinese investors on tricycle assembly plant in Nigeria

The Kebbi State government has agreed in principle to collaborate with Chinese investors to establish a tricycle assembly plant in the state.

The Chinese firm, WECAN Electric Tricycle, through its representative, Dr Shadi Sabeh, on Wednesday made a formal proposal to make 1,000 electric tricycles available to Kebbi State government through the Kebbi Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA) and promised to set up an assembly plant in the state within six months.

He said, “Our proposal is to provide 1,000 pieces of electric tricycles to Kebbi State, this is sustainable, cost effective and will reduce transportation burden especially on civil servants. The company is strongly positioned to establish an assembly plant for the assembling of electric tricycles in the State.”

In his response, the Director General, Kebbi State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), Dr Kabir Ahmad Kamba, said the state government was delighted to receive the proposal of the Chinese firm.

He said the proposed assembly plant will serve dual purposes of producing solar panels and assembling electric tricycles. “This is in line with the energy agenda of Governor Nasir Idris of a greener and more reliable energy source.

“Electric energy source for transport as renewable energy, has a long time impact on enhancing socioeconomic benefits to the populace,” Dr Kamba said.

KIPA Board chairman, Alhaji Muhammadu Audi, welcomed the Chinese proposal, but cautioned that the machines and end products must be of quality and not sub-standard.