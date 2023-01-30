Kebbi Senate: Aliero to lock horns with Bagudu as Supreme Court affirms him PDP candidate

The Supreme Court has affirmed Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kebbi Central Senatorial District. A five-member…

A five-member panel of justices led by Justice China Centus Nweze on Monday set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which earlier set aside the appeal by Aliero challenging a Federal High Court ruling on the primary of the party.

In the majority judgement by Justice Amina Augie, the panel held that Aliero’s appeal challenging the declaration of Saidu Haruna as the PDP candidate for the senatorial district, had merit.

Similarly, the apex court validated the election of Dr Abubakar Yahaya Abdullahi as the PDP candidate for Kebbi North Senatorial District for the February 25 senatorial election.

Aliero will be up against Governor Atiku Bagudu, who is contesting the Kebbi Central senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).