✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Politics | Top Story

Kebbi Senate: Aliero to lock horns with Bagudu as Supreme Court affirms him PDP candidate

The Supreme Court has affirmed Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kebbi Central Senatorial District. A five-member…

Senator Muhammed Adamu Aliero
Senator Muhammed Adamu Aliero
    By John Chuks Azu

The Supreme Court has affirmed Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kebbi Central Senatorial District.

A five-member panel of justices led by Justice China Centus Nweze on Monday set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which earlier set aside the appeal by Aliero challenging a Federal High Court ruling on the primary of the party.

In the majority judgement by Justice Amina Augie, the panel held that Aliero’s appeal challenging the declaration of Saidu Haruna as the PDP candidate for the senatorial district, had merit.

Similarly, the apex court validated the election of Dr Abubakar Yahaya Abdullahi as the PDP candidate for Kebbi North Senatorial District for the February 25 senatorial election.

Aliero will be up against Governor Atiku Bagudu, who is contesting the Kebbi Central senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Urgent News: Dollars can now be earned legitimately by Nigerians, our client acquired a premium domain for $1000 and profited $17,000 in 4 weeks, lets show you how to start earning too. Click here to start.

More Stories