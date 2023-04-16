Kebbi rerun: Tight race but APC leading with over 700 votes

Dr Nasiru Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Aminu Bande, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, are running neck and neck in the…

Dr Nasiru Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Aminu Bande, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, are running neck and neck in the ongoing supplementary election.

Out of the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) where the election held, the results of five have been declared so far.

Idris, who is the President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has so far polled a total of 4,645 votes while his PDP contender is trailing with 3,885.

This leaves a margin of 760 between the two leading candidates.

The APC Candidate was leading with 45,278 votes when the March 18 election was declared inconclusive.

Nasiru had 388,258 votes while Bande had secured 342,980 votes before the election entered into another round.

INEC has promised the people of Kebbi that they would know their new governor this weekend.

Below are the five LGAs announced so far.

Arewa LG:

Registered voters: 1569

Accredited voters: 748

APC- 388

PDP-304

Valid votes: 712

Rejected votes: 35

Votes cast: 747

Aliero LG:

Registered voters: 1439

Accredited voters: 843

APC- 454

PDP- 370

Valid votes: 827

Rejected votes: 15

Votes cast: 842

Maiyama LG:

Registered voters: 7671

Accredited voters: 3276

APC- 1,787

PDP-1,458

Birnin Kebbi LG:

Registered voters: 5241

Accredited voters: 2489

APC- 1,413

PDP- 978

Valid votes: 2413

Rejected votes: 73

Votes cast: 2486

Bunza LGA:

Registered voters: 3801

Accredited voters: 1464

APC-603

PDP-775

Valid votes: 1400

Rejected votes: 64

Votes cast: 1464