Kebbi rerun: Tight race but APC leading with over 700 votes

Dr Nasiru Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Aminu Bande, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, are running neck and neck in the ongoing supplementary election.
Out of the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) where the election held, the results of five have been declared so far.
Idris, who is the President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has so far polled a total of 4,645 votes while his PDP contender is trailing with 3,885.
This leaves a margin of 760 between the two leading candidates.
The APC Candidate was leading with 45,278 votes when the March 18 election was declared inconclusive.
Nasiru had 388,258 votes while Bande had secured 342,980 votes before the election entered into another round.
INEC has promised the people of Kebbi that they would know their new governor this weekend.
Below are the five LGAs announced so far.
Arewa LG:
Registered voters: 1569
Accredited voters: 748
APC- 388
PDP-304
Valid votes: 712
Rejected votes: 35
Votes cast: 747
Aliero LG:
Registered voters: 1439
Accredited voters: 843
APC- 454
PDP- 370
Valid votes: 827
Rejected votes: 15
Votes cast: 842
Maiyama LG:
Registered voters: 7671
Accredited voters: 3276
APC- 1,787
PDP-1,458
Birnin Kebbi LG:
Registered voters: 5241
Accredited voters: 2489
APC- 1,413
PDP- 978
Valid votes: 2413
Rejected votes: 73
Votes cast: 2486
Bunza LGA:
Registered voters: 3801
Accredited voters: 1464
APC-603
PDP-775
Valid votes: 1400
Rejected votes: 64
Votes cast: 1464