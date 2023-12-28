Kebbi LG chair, Muhammad Bello, is dead

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    By Bisola Fatoye

The Executive Chairman of Kebbi State’s Maiyama Local Government Area, Hon. Zayyanu Muhammad Bello, is dead.

This was revealed in a statement by the Spokesperson for Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Idris, on Thursday.

Idris stated that Bello died after a protracted illness.

The late council chairman passed away in the early hours of Thursday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto, according to the statement.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the death of Hon. Zayyanu Muhammad Bello, Executive Chairman of Maiyama Local Government.

“He died early this morning at UDUTH Sokoto after a protracted illness,” the statement read.

It added that the government would provide information about his burial preparations to the public in due course.

