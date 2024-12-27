Kebbi Gov signs N580.32bn 2025 budget into law

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has assented to the 2025 budget after it was passed into law by the House of Assembly.

The legislature approved the N580.32bn as presented by the executive with slight adjustment to the capital and recurrent expenditures.

Governor Idris affirmed his commitment to transparency and accountability in the implementation of the fiscal document for impactful service delivery.

While signing the budget at the Government House Chamber in Birnin Kebbi, he said, “We shall follow the budget processes, allocation and all other provisions”.

He added that the government would carry the budget implementation to the grassroots to enable rural dwellers feel its impacts.

“The executive arm will adhere to our target objective, we shall put smiles on the faces of our people by making them happy,” he said.

The governor said the achievement recorded by incumbent administration could not have been possible without the support of the legislature.

“As a professional teacher, I believe in dialogue and consultations, there’s good understanding, love and respect between us,” the governor said.

The Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sama’ila Muhammad Bagudo, who presided over the session, in company with other legislators, presented the appropriation law to the governor for assent to pave the way for its implementation.

He said, “We promised to hasten the passage of the bill which we have done. The Assembly will continue to support all efforts towards ensuring that Kebbi State retains its rightful place in Nigeria.”