Kebbi gov orders arrest of sellers, buyers of gov’t agric inputs

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has directed security operatives to arrest sellers and buyers of agricultural inputs provided by the government free to farmers.

He gave the order in Bagudo LGA of the state while distributing agricultural inputs to farmers provided free of charge by a member of the House of Representatives, Bagudo/Suru Constituency, Muhammad Bello Ka’oje.

He said, “Security services are hereby ordered to arrest both sellers and buyers of farming materials provided by the government for agricultural production; you have no reason to sell them.”

SPONSOR AD

He warned that those who received farming implements for free should utilise them to improve their yields, especially in irrigation farming.

“The items must not be auctioned by the beneficiaries for monetary benefits for whatever purpose, use them to till the land.

“Kebbi must maintain its position as the vanguard of rice production in Nigeria,” he said.