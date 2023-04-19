Kebbi gov-elect receives certificate of return

Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi The Kebbi State Governor-elect, Dr Nasiru Idris, has collected his certificate of return, promising to complete all projects not completed…

Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor-elect, Dr Nasiru Idris, has collected his certificate of return, promising to complete all projects not completed by the administration of his predecessor, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

He also promised to ensure that the state capital, Birnin Kebbi, is given a face-lift.

Idris made the pledge while he and his deputy, Abubakar Tafida were collecting their certificates of return at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

He said he was ready to turn the economy of the state around and ensure that farmers in the troubled southern part of the state return to their farms after he was sworn-in.

The governor-elect said the people of Kebbi State deserve to live a good life because they are hard working and are committed to progress of the state.

“Today is a great day for me because Kebbi is making history. I want to thank people of the state for believing in me and our party, APC, I promise that the mandate given to me would not be in vain and I will fulfill all promise made,” he said.

He thanked INEC and security agents for the smooth conduct of the elections in the state.