Kebbi: Forum hails Gov Idris over N64bn Zuru-Koko Road project

Governor Nasir Idris has launched the construction of the N64 billion Koko-Mahuta-Dabai-Zuru road project, cautioning contractors to ensure strict adherence to quality standards.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, the governor noted that the road originally belonged to the federal government, which had awarded the contract years ago.

However, due to the failure of the initial contracting firm to deliver, the federal authorities revoked the contract and authorised the Kebbi State government to undertake the project, with an agreement for reimbursement.

Governor Idris emphasised his administration’s commitment to completing the road due to its economic significance for the Zuru Emirate, Kebbi State, and Nigeria as a whole.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr Abdullahi Umar Faruq Muslim, revealed that 40% of the mobilisation fees had already been disbursed to contractors to accelerate progress.

“The project is scheduled for completion within 18 months,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Kebbi Development Forum (KDF) has commended the state government for its efforts in flagging off the reconstruction of the road project.

In a statement, the chairman of the KDF’s Public Affairs Committee, Abubakar Bello Abdullahi, commended the initiative and urged the government to establish a sustainable funding framework.

The framework, he said, is crucial for ensuring the timely and consistent settlement of contractors’ claims, which is vital for the project’s success.

Abdullahi said the completion of the road project would bring transformative benefits, including enhanced agricultural productivity, economic integration, improved security and a reduction in road accidents.

KDF also called on Governor Nasir Idris to ensure that all parts of the state benefit from impactful developmental programmes, in alignment with his party’s campaign promises.