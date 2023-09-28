Kebbi Beach Soccer team win big at World Winners Cup

…Thrash BS Vion 15-1 to reach Round of 16 After facing two consecutive defeats against Copenhagen BSC and ASD Napoli, the Nigerian champions, Kebbi BSC,…

…Thrash BS Vion 15-1 to reach Round of 16

After facing two consecutive defeats against Copenhagen BSC and ASD Napoli, the Nigerian champions, Kebbi BSC, showcased their resilience and determination at the 2023 World Winners Cup in Alghero, Italy.

In their final Group A encounter, the Nigerian side delivered a stunning performance, securing a resounding 15-1 victory over BS Vion from Slovakia.

This emphatic win not only boosted their morale but also guaranteed their qualification for the Round of 16.

Kebbi BSC demonstrated their dominance from the start, scoring nine consecutive goals before BS Vion managed to find the back of the net in the third period.

During the first period, Filipov and Ekene Obi led the goal party, giving Kebbi BSC a comfortable 2-0 lead. The second period witnessed an onslaught of goals, with Hassan Muhammed (two goals), Filipov (three goals), and Usman Muhammed adding to the tally.

However, it was in the third period that Kebbi BSC truly showcased their attacking prowess, converting an impressive seven goals. Usman Muhammed extended the lead to nine goals before Letko managed to reduce the deficit for BS Vion.

Kebbi BSC sealed their commanding 15-1 victory with six additional goals, courtesy of Usman Muhammed, Nazarov, Filipov (two goals), Hassan Muhammed, and Ekene Obi.

This remarkable triumph stands as one of the most significant victories at the ongoing World Winners Cup, second only to ASD Napoli’s 16-2 triumph over BS Vion.

As a result of their exceptional performance, Kebbi BSC secured their place in the Round of 16 as the best third-placed team from Group A.

It will also be noted that the Kebbi State team won the 2019 edition of the World Winners’ Cup club championship in Turkey as Africa’s only representative.

The 2023 tournament which is open to all beach soccer clubs across the world began on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 and it will climax on October 1, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...